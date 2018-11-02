Where to see bonfire and fireworks displays

Fireworks will light up the skies at a host of organised displays throughout Northumberland this weekend.

Here’s a guide to some of the events.

ALNWICK

Alnwick Round Table bonfire and fireworks display, sponsored by Alnwick Specsavers, Alnwick Rugby Club, Greensfield Avenue, on Saturday, November 3. Gates open at 6.30pm, display begins at 7.30pm. Entry is £5 for adults, under 16s are £3 and under 4s are free. Pay with cash on the gate at the main club entrance on the night. You can bring sparklers, but dispose of them safely and not on the floor. The rugby club bar is open and there will be food available from a stall outside. Parking is available on the night at Willowburn Sports Centre or Homebase car parks, but the Round Table is asking people to go into the rugby club to support the event.

BLYTH

Blyth Town Council is organising a free fireworks festival on Saturday, November 3, from 4pm-8pm at Blyth Beach.

HADSTON

Firework display on Monday, November 5, at the Old Druridge Bay School Field, Hadston, at 6pm. Donations welcome.

LOWICK

Firework display at the football ground on Sunday, November 4, from 5.30pm. Refreshment van. Free entry (donation bucket at gate).

MORPETH

Bonfire and fireworks display, Morpeth Rugby Club on Sunday, November 4. Gates open at 5pm and bonfire lit at 6pm. Entry £5 each, under 12s £3 each.

NEWBIGGIN

Fireworks night on the beach, Saturday, November 3, 6.15pm, free.

PONTELAND

Fireworks night at Dobbies, Friday, November 2, 7.30pm. Ticket only.

ROTHBURY

Coquetdale Round Table fireworks at Cragside, Sunday, November 4. Entry from 5pm, display starts at 6pm. Admission is £5 per person, up to a maximum of £10 per car, children free. There will be food and refreshments. Proceeds to local charities.