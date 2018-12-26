Where is this vintage wagon?

The search is on for a vintage wagon to reunite it with its log book.

The Gazette was sent this picture of the truck by Dave Weatherson, who said it was bought at the sale of Heiferlaw Bank Farm, near Alnwick, around 1960.

He is trying to trace the current owners.

“I have the log book and all relevant papers for it, as well as a bought-as-new receipt,” said Mr Weatherson.

“These should all rightfully be with the vehicle. Any help to find the owner would be much appreciated.

“A long shot maybe, but maybe the picture just may jog a memory out there.”

If you remember the truck or can provide information on its whereabouts, contact the Gazette on 01665 602234.