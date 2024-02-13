Where are the best areas to buy a house with a garden in Northumberland?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The cost of homes for first-time buyers has reached unprecedented levels, making it challenging for people to meet the soaring mortgage expenses. Nonetheless, for numerous families, the presence of a garden space is a crucial factor in determining the location to start their new life journey.

Due to this, MG Timber and Online Marketing Surgery have created the Garden Space Report which helped rank areas in Northumberland based on their outdoor space area, revealing the best and worst areas to buy houses with a garden.

The report discovered a number of key findings.

Seahouses, Belford & Wooler is the best area to buy a house with garden space in Northumberland as they have the highest private outdoor space with 2,774,325m2.

Ashington Hirst is the area in Northumberland that has the lowest amount of home private green space with only 265,009m2.

Northumberland has a total of 44,442,982m2 green space area.

The top five areas in Northumberland to buy a house with garden space are as follows:

Top 10 areas in Northumberland with the most home garden space

Rank

District

Garden Space Area (m2)

1

Seahouses, Belford & Wooler

2,774,325

2

Darras Hall, Stamfordham & Heddon

2,769,188

3

Stocksfield, Riding Mill & Corbridge

2,765,550

4

Longhorsley, Hepscott & Capheaton

2,737,296

5

Haydon Bridge & Allendale

2,193,268

6

Rothbury & Longframlington

2,161,638

7

Amble, Shilbottle & Swarland

2,090,187

8

Longhoughton & Alnmouth

1,822,001

9

Ponteland

1,809,650

10

Berwick-upon-Tweed West & Holy Island