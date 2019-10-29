A warning has been put out. Photo: Howick Coastguard Rescue Team

The Northumberland coast experienced huge tides on Tuesday, October 29 and the British Divers Marine Life Rescue has warned people to stay away from seal pups after some have been spotted among the tide at the North of the coast.

The huge tide is expected to continue due to the weather.

Jane Hardy at British Divers Marine Life Rescue said: “Please, please please don’t chase whitecoat seals back into the sea if you find one

“There’s a good chance it’s been knocked off Farne Islands and will be exhausted, likely orphaned.

“They aren’t waterproof and shouldn’t be swimming yet.”

A whitecoat seal is a newborn harp or grey seal with soft, white fur.

The National Trust is aware of the issue and believes that they may have come from Farne Islands or surrounding areas.

Gwen Potter, Countryside Manager for Northumberland Coast and Farne Islands said: “If you find a seal pup you should stay away because it is possible that the mother may be out hunting and has left their pup to return to.

“Do not approach them under any circumstances but if you see that the pup has been there for more than 24 hours, call British Divers Marine Life Rescue on 01825 765546.”