Welfare team offering a Platinum service

Northumberland County Council’s animal welfare team has been awarded a prestigious Platinum Pawprint award in the 2018 RSPCA Community Animal Welfare Footprint Awards.

The awards recognise and celebrate public service organisations that go above and beyond to ensure high animal-welfare standards in their communities.

The Platinum Pawprint has been awarded to the team because it has achieved the highest Gold standard award for more than five years in a row.

The team was recognised for its high standards in the provision of its stray dog service.

In 2017/18, the team dealt with 620 stray dog cases, either returning the dogs to their owners or taking them to a place of safety.

Nationally, the number of stray dogs collected by councils is falling and this is also the case in Northumberland.

The reduction has been put down to the new legislation brought in which makes it compulsory for dog owners to micro-chip their pets and the role of social media in helping to reunite lost dogs with their owners.