Welcome back Andrew

George F White has appointed a partner to its farm consultancy team, in a key strategic move for the business.

Andrew Jamieson, who has previously worked in the company’s farm team, will be predominately based in the Duns office, covering the Northumberland, Borders and Cumbria regions.

He will be supporting landowners and farmers on a range of operational, financial and business planning matters.

Andrew re-joins the team to expand the group’s offering, strengthen its range of farm consultancy services and attract a wider client base from the Borders down to the North West region.

He is also well versed on the political landscape and farming policies, which means he can offer a holistic approach in his advice to farmers.