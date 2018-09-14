Weight-loss Wendy is inspired to head up Slimming World class

A slimmer who transformed her life by losing four-and-a-half stone is using her success to shape a whole new career, helping other people change their lives and achieve their weight-loss dreams too.

Wendy Thompson joined her local Slimming World group in Newbiggin two years ago and dropped from 17 stone 2.5lb to 12 stone 9lb.

She has been inspired to train as a consultant for Slimming World and now she has re-launched a group at Amble Parish Hall, which is being held on Mondays at 5.30pm and 7.30pm.

Wendy said: “Support is the most important thing. I couldn’t have lost the weight that I did without the weekly help, encouragement and understanding of my own consultant and group.

“I know the challenges people can face, which is why, along with the group, I will be there to support every one of my members all the way to their chosen target weight.”

For details, call Wendy on 07508 218064.