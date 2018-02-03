Weekly street surgeries to hear residents’ views

The Labour Party’s Alnwick branch is holding weekly street surgeries in the town to speak to residents and hear their views and concerns.

The sessions take place each Saturday in and around the Market Place from 11am to 1pm and activists are encouraging locals to turn out and have their say.

Lisa-Marie Kelly, secretary of Alnwick Labour, said the initiative is ‘a true representation of their members and supporters’ commitment and dedication to the local community’.

She added: “The time slot allows residents to know we are there and come and see us, tell us about their concerns and their issues and enable us to help them tackle problems head on.

“So far we have spoken to residents with a variety of concerns, from the rollout of Universal Credit in the town to the lack of investment in local infrastructure.

“Each week we will aim to survey residents on different issues by using our mood boxes which allow people to get engaged and have a bit of fun while talking about topics which matter to them.”

The street surgery idea is based around campaigns and projects the party has been running following the local elections in 2017.

Alnwick Labour finds itself entering the new year with a renewed and increased membership and party representatives say that campaigning activity has already increased across the constituency, including Berwick, Alnwick, Rothbury, Shilbottle, Wooler, Seahouses and Amble with ‘much more to come in 2018’.

Residents wanting to raise issues, as well as supporters or prospective members wanting to get involved, should email alnwicklabourparty@gmail.com