Week of interfaith learning at school

Interfaith dance activities at Grange View Church of England First School. All pictures by Jane Coltman.
Pupils at Grange View Church of England First School in Widdrington Station celebrated a week of interfaith activities.

Each class focused on one of the world religions other than Christianity and on one of the days, the school invited Erin Hope-Hume to come along and teach each class a dance suited to their world faith.

In the morning, Early Years learned a Hindu dance linked to Diwali, followed by Year 1 learning a traditional Jewish celebration dance, while Year 2 did a traditional Indian dance linked to Sikhism.

In the afternoon, the two Year 3/4 classes learned different dances – one was based on Buddhism entitled The Dance of a Thousand Hands and the other class that had focused on Islam learned a dance typically performed around a bride at a wedding.

Lauren Chapman, numeracy, ICT and modern foreign languages subjects leader, said: “The children loved showing their dances to each other and it provided a great launch to an exciting and creative week of interfaith learning.”