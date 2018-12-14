Week of interfaith learning at school

Pupils at Grange View Church of England First School in Widdrington Station celebrated a week of interfaith activities.

Each class focused on one of the world religions other than Christianity and on one of the days, the school invited Erin Hope-Hume to come along and teach each class a dance suited to their world faith.

In the morning, Early Years learned a Hindu dance linked to Diwali, followed by Year 1 learning a traditional Jewish celebration dance, while Year 2 did a traditional Indian dance linked to Sikhism.

In the afternoon, the two Year 3/4 classes learned different dances – one was based on Buddhism entitled The Dance of a Thousand Hands and the other class that had focused on Islam learned a dance typically performed around a bride at a wedding.

Lauren Chapman, numeracy, ICT and modern foreign languages subjects leader, said: “The children loved showing their dances to each other and it provided a great launch to an exciting and creative week of interfaith learning.”