WEDDING SPOTLIGHT: Christmas came early for the new Mr and Mrs W

The latest instalment in our series of regular wedding features was closer to home! If you would like to feature your wedding, contact us by emailing northumberland.gazette@jpress.co.uk

An unforgettable day was in store for Gazette reporter James Willoughby and Katy Allcorn as they tied the knot during a magical Christmas wedding.

The Alnwick couple married in the town on Saturday, December 16, on what was a cold, crisp, but clear day.

The ceremony was staged at St Michael’s Church and Katy arrived by horse and carriage, courtesy of the North East Carriage Company, in Stanley.

The soon-to-become Mrs Willoughby was then piped down the aisle by Alnwick-based bagpiper Charlie MacNeill.

She was wearing a Benjamin Roberts dress. Her hair was done by The Hair Lounge, Alnwick, while her make-up was done by Peek a boo Hair and Make-up, in Longhoughton.

The festive-themed flowers and button holes were made by Kerry Brown, of Alnwick, while the groom was wearing a three-piece suit from the town’s Bell & Sons.

After the happy couple said I do, the talented Swansfield Park Primary School choir performed three songs.

Following the ceremony, conducted by the Rev Canon Paul Scott, the guests had refreshments at The Dirty Bottles, on Narrowgate, before heading to the Treehouse Restaurant at The Alnwick Garden for the reception.

Members of the wedding party were transported to the various venues by a vintage vehicle from Alnwick Wedding Cars.

The Treehouse looked stunning. The wooden seats were decorated with bows from Simply Bows and Chair Covers, while uplighting was supplied by Festoon Lighting Hire, Gateshead.

The couple, piped into the venue by Mr MacNeill, had a four-tiered wedding cake – with a Mr and Mrs Snowman on the top – made by Alnwick’s Sheila Hedley.

During the three-course meal, pianist Mark Deeks, of Music Newcastle, performed a repertoire of specially-chosen songs. The evening music was provided by north Northumberland DJ Tommy Patterson.

Pictures of Mr and Mrs Willoughby’s special day were taken by Alnwick’s Alan Chapman, whose Captured Moments Wedding Photography business is flying since launching in 2016.

The couple honeymooned in Disneyland Paris, with Katy’s young daughters, Lola and Anya Campbell.