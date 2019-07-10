Will there be any sunshine in Northumberland on Wednesday?
Northumberland woke to another dreary day on Wednesday.
By Gavin Ledwith
Wednesday, 10 July, 2019, 07:28
But, with weather experts revising their original gloomy forecast slightly, will conditions improve throughout July 10?
The predicted answer from the Met Office is that Wednesday will remain largely cloudy with the potential for light showers from 8am-10am and 4pm-8pm.
Temperatures could even reach highs of 20 degrees Celsius this afternoon.
Thursday, however, is likely to bring a mixture of both sunshine and thunder – with a yellow weather warning in place from noon onwards.