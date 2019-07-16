Will the rain stay away from Northumberland on Tuesday, July 16?
Northumberland saw a pleasant start to the week and the Met Office predicts sun and cloud again but light showers will soon follow.
How will the day begin?
Northumberland will wake up with sunshine and fair cloud. It will be largely dry and will feel warm with sunshine and light winds. Maximum temperature 23 °C.
Will the weather change for the afternoon and evening?
Showers are predicted at around 4pm but cloud from the day will fade and should leave a generally clear night with some patchy higher level cloud through the early hours of the following morning. The last of the sun will appear at 8pm. Minimum temperature 14 °C.
What is predicted for tomorrow?
Wednesday, July 17 will begin with a fine outlook, still feeling warm in the sunshine. Rain if forecast after 5pm and could continue right through the night. A maximum temperature of 21 °C is predicted.
Will the sun throughout the week?
While the sun will appear on Thursday, July 18, showers will follow. The days will feel fresher and into the weekend, the weather will become cloudy after a bright start on Friday, July 19. Rain is predicted later that day. Saturday, July 20 will have sunny spells but there is a good chance of showers along with it.
There’s no doubt that you are going to need an umbrella this week.