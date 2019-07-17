Will Northumberland see rain on Wednesday, July 17?
The North East has seen a fair start to the week for weather (not so good for hay fever sufferers) but rain will hit Northumberland later in the day.
How will the day begin?
Northumberland will have a dry start to the day with warm sunny spells. However, cloud will increase into the afternoon as some showery rain arrives at around 1pm. The rain will become more persistent into the afternoon, with much heavier bursts. Maximum temperature 21 °C.
Will tonight be any different?
Cloud and showery rain will continue and turn heavy at around 6pm and into the overnight period. Clearer, drier conditions may follow later, and extend across Northumberland. Minimum temperature 13 °C.
What is the weather predicted for tomorrow?
Thursday, July 18 should remain dry with sunny spells, but there will be another scattering of showers at around lunch time and into the afternoon. Maximum temperature of 19 °C.
Will there be any more sun and less rain for the rest of the week?
Sadly, it seems not. Friday, July 19 will see rain in the morning which will continue throughout the day. Saturday, July 20 will see much heavier rain and possibly thundery showers are likely. Sunday, July 21 will have sunny spells but scattered showers could continue.
An umbrella will be needed for the rest of the week.