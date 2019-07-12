Will heavy rain make a return to Northumberland on Friday, July 12?
Northumberland endured a day of contrasting weather fortunes with Thursday’s heavy rain finally replaced by evening sunshine.
By Gavin Ledwith
Friday, 12 July, 2019, 07:24
So what is in store on Friday, July 12?
The Met Office thankfully does not expect a repeat of Thursday’s thunder storms.
Early Friday sunshine is likely to cloud over by 9am before returning around 3pm with temperatures reaching highs of 18 degrees Celsius.
Light showers, however, are possible around 10pm.
One to consider if you are popping out for a Friday drink.