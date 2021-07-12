When the sun is set to return to Northumberland and temperatures will be back above 20°C

While Monday and Tuesday will be grey and at times wet, the Met Office says the North East can expect: “Some patchy coastal cloud possible on Wednesday morning but this soon clearing to leave a dry, bright and sunny day. Settled with periods of warm sunshine through Thursday and Friday."

It will be warmer than it looks in Northumberland over the next couple of days, although we won’t see sunshine before Tuesday evening at the earliest. Currently the sun is rising at approximately 4.45am and setting at 9.30pm.

Here is what the Met Office expects between now and the weekend:

The Northumberland skies should look a bit more like this as the week wears on.

The forecast for Monday

It will be showery throughout the day with the rain, quite heavy in the afternoon and not stopping completely until after midnight. The temperature will stay at around 14 to 16°C all day and there will be a gentle breeze.

The forecast for Tuesday

There will be thick cloud for much of the day, with the morning particularly dark. However, it is at least expected to stay dry, although we still expect to see little or no sunshine. Top temperature on Tuesday will be around 17°C.

The forecast for Wednesday

After a cloudy start to July 14 the weather is expected to resemble summer a bit more, with sunshine from mid-morning onward and the temperature up to 20°C. The sun will stay out with a clear night to follow.

The forecast for Thursday

The Met Office expects continued improvements in the weather as the week progresses. Sunshine is expected for most of Thursday with a few clouds in the late morning and early afternoon, after which it should be bright clear skies all the way through the rest of the day. Temperatures will reach 19°C.

The forecast for Friday

We are told to expect bright skies virtually all day on Friday, July 16 with highest temperatures again up to 21°C, with very little wind. This takes us into the weekend when temperatures are expected to climb to 22°C.