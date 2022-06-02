The forecast promises mostly fine and dry weather in Northumberland over the Jubilee weekend.

Forecasters predict highs of 17°C and sunny spells, with some light breeze on Saturday and Sunday and low cloud in coastal areas on Friday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forecasters predict plenty of sunshine over the Jubilee weekend across Northumberland.

Although some showers are expected on Thursday evening, celebrations won’t be dampened for long as rain will clear quickly in the evening, making way for more sunshine over the rest of the weekend.

Here’s what the weather has in store for the borough over the Jubilee Bank Holiday, according to the Met Office:

Thursday, June 2

The first day of the Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend will bring long periods of sunshine, with highs of 16°C. However, Met Office forecasters warn isolated showers are possible later. Any rain will clear through the evening, with some mist or foggy patches possible overnight. Rain is possible again in the west by dawn.

Friday, June 3

Friday will be generally fine and dry, with temperatures reaching 14°C across the county. Hills in the west might be affected by some scattered showers in the morning. It will be mostly sunny and warm, but the Met Office says low cloud may affect coastal areas. Lows of 8°C.

Saturday, June 4

The weekend will continue with some warm, but breezy weather on Saturday. Forecasters predict long spells of sunshine and highs of 14°C. Lows of 6°C.

Sunday, June 5