What is weather going to be like for Bonfire Night? Northumberland weather forecast for the week ahead

The first week of November in Northumberland looks to be mainly dry, with the potential for some rain showers and sunny spells scattered over the course of the week.

Thursday looks set to be the coldest day of the week, with temperatures dropping to around 8°C.

This is what to expect from the weather in Northumberland this week.

This is what you can expect from the weather in Northumberland, according to the Met Office:

Monday, November 1

A bright start to the month with some sunny spells expected throughout the day.

Forecasters are expecting some cloudy patches throughout the afternoon, with temperatures reaching highs of 10°C.

A clear and dry night is predicted, with temperatures dropping to around 7°C.

Tuesday, November 2

According to forecasters, Tuesday is looking to be the best day of the week weather-wise.

Sunny spells are anticipated to last throughout the entire day and into the early evening.

Temperatures will also be slightly warmer, with highs of 11°C.

Wednesday, November 3

The bright weather is expected to continue into Wednesday morning, with more sunny spells expected.

Forecasters have said that there is a chance of rain as we head throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

Temperatures are expected to reach daily highs of 9°C.

Thursday, November 4

Thursday is expected to be cloudy but dry throughout but will feel much cooler than previous days.

Forecasters are predicting it to be the coldest day of the week, with temperatures not expected to climb above 8°C.

Wind speeds from the North West will make it feel much colder, especially in coastal areas.

Friday, November 5

If you’re heading out to a fireworks display on Bonfire Night then you could be in luck, as the day is predicted to be dry.

A cloudy morning with some sunny spells heading into the afternoon, with highs of 10°C.

The weather is expected to be cloudy on Bonfire night, with temperatures dropping to a cool 8°C.

