What is the weather going to be like for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day in Northumberland?

As the new year approaches, Met Office forecasters are predicting cloudy conditions with some sunny intervals over the course of Friday, December 31 and Saturday, January 1.

Miserable conditions are expected to continue throughout this week, the Met Office said, with heavy rain on Wednesday and Thursday.

Forecasters say the wet weather will clear before New Year’s Eve.

Here's what the weather is predicted to be like over New Year in Northumberland.

It’s due to be a cloudy and dry start to 2022 – but there’s a chance the rain will be back later in the weekend.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Thursday bright and breezy, heavy rain possible overnight.

"Mostly cloudy but dry on Friday and into Saturday, before rain returns from the north-west late in the day. Feeling mild throughout.”

This is what you can expect from the weather in Northumberland this New Years weekend, according to the Met Office:

New Year’s Eve (Friday, December 31)

A cloudy and windy start to the day that will become milder into afternoon, with sunny intervals expected by lunchtime.

New Year’s Eve will see a maximum temperature of 13C, but it will feel more like 8C – 9C with light gusts.

New Year’s Day (Saturday, January 1)

The first day of 2022 is expected to be cloudy with wind gusts of up to 28mph that will change to sunny intervals into the afternoon.

Forecasters predict that Saturday afternoon will be sunny, with a maximum temperature of 13C and lows of 10C.

