Weekend weather: Warm and dry for the North East as school holidays begin, but sunshine in short supply

According to the Met Office, Saturday (July 23) is expected to be a cloudy one for much of the region, with the heat peaking at about 21°C.
But it is also expected to remain mild into the evening at about 18°C.
And while the predicted lack of sunshine might be a disappointment for some as the schools finish for the six-week summer holiday, the national forecaster is still urging the public to be careful, with Medium ratings for UV and pollen levels meaning those with fair skin or hay fever are advised to take suitable precautions.
It is set to be a similar situation on Sunday (July 24) for the North East, with cloud dominating once again, although temperatures will be slightly warmer, peaking at about 22°C in Tyne and Wear and 23°C further south in Hartlepool.
But it is also predicted to be cooler into the evening, falling to about 16°C.
It will be a far cry from the heatwave which hit the UK early in the week, when the mercury soared above 40°C in many areas.
The two-day period of extreme weather saw huge disruption, with the public advised against using public transport unless necessary, with some services forced to shut down completely due to the heat.
Firefighters in Tyne and Wear claimed they had dealt with a volume of calls usually seen over Bonfire Night and had even dispatched crews south to help colleagues in Norfolk.