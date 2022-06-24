The North East region is set to see some warm temperatures over the coming days – but as well as needing your suncream and sunglasses, you might have to pack your rain coat as there could be showers in store!

Met Office forecasters say Northumberland can expect to see highs of 19°C over Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26 with a combination of sunshine, some cloud cover and a chance of light rain.

Here we take a closer look at the weather service’s predictions to help you plan your weekend:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We take a look at the weekend weather forecast from the Met Office.

Saturday, June 25

Forecasters say we can expect to see sunshine for most of Saturday with temperatures between 12°C and 19°C.

The warm weather will hit a peak at around midday, with the highest temperatures continuing until 5pm.

Have that suncream ready between 12pm and 3pm, as UV levels will be most high then too.

If you’re going out in the late afternoon or early evening, there’s a 40% chance of showers from 5pm.

Best to pack an umbrella!

Sunday, June 26

It will be mild again on Sunday, with temperatures between 12°C and 18°C.

If you’re hoping to make the most of the sunshine, you’re better being up early with cloudy conditions creeping in by lunchtime.

At time of writing, there’s a less than 10% chance of rain throughout most of the day – but that creeps up to 40% from 4pm.