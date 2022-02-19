Half term in Northumberland: Week-ahead weather forecast for the school holiday
The half-term break is finally here and the weather looks set to improve following high winds and dangerous conditions brought by Storm Eunice and Storm Dudley this past week.
Weather in Northumberland is set to improve next week, just in time for half term as families will no doubt look to make the most of the week off.
While conditions will remain relatively cold, the weather conditions will be a significant improvement on the previous week which saw the North East battered by both Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice.
Temperatures throughout half-term week will reach highs of 9°C but remain cold in the evenings, with lows of 2°C.
Below, we take a look at the week-ahead forecast across Northumberland.
Monday February 21
Monday will start off with heavy showers before changing to sunny intervals by late morning. Highs of 8°C and lows 2°C.
Tuesday February 22
Tuesday will start off cloudy before changing to light rain with some sunny intervals. Highs of 9°C and lows of 4°C.
Wednesday February 23
Wednesday is set to be a partly cloudy day which will also see some sunny intervals. Temperatures will reach a high of 9°C and low of 2°C.
Thursday February 24
More clouds will follow on Thursday but with some sunny intervals by late morning. Temperature will drop, reaching highs of 5°C and lows of 2°C.
Friday February 25
Friday will start off clear before becoming more cloudy as the day goes on. Temperatures will pick back up with highs of 8°C and lows of 4°C.