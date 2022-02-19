Conditions are set to improve in Northumberland during the half-term week.

Weather in Northumberland is set to improve next week, just in time for half term as families will no doubt look to make the most of the week off.

While conditions will remain relatively cold, the weather conditions will be a significant improvement on the previous week which saw the North East battered by both Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice.

Temperatures throughout half-term week will reach highs of 9°C but remain cold in the evenings, with lows of 2°C.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Below, we take a look at the week-ahead forecast across Northumberland.

Monday February 21

Monday will start off with heavy showers before changing to sunny intervals by late morning. Highs of 8°C and lows 2°C.

Tuesday February 22

Tuesday will start off cloudy before changing to light rain with some sunny intervals. Highs of 9°C and lows of 4°C.

Wednesday February 23

Wednesday is set to be a partly cloudy day which will also see some sunny intervals. Temperatures will reach a high of 9°C and low of 2°C.

Thursday February 24

More clouds will follow on Thursday but with some sunny intervals by late morning. Temperature will drop, reaching highs of 5°C and lows of 2°C.

Friday February 25

Friday will start off clear before becoming more cloudy as the day goes on. Temperatures will pick back up with highs of 8°C and lows of 4°C.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

With a digital subscription you get access to the ad-lite version of our website, meaning you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times and get all of the headlines you need with fewer distractions.