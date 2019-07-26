Weather warning issued for for heavy rainfall across North East
If you were planning to head out and enjoy the sunshine this weekend then think again – the North East is due to get a drenching with heavy showers on the horizon.
Met Office forecasters have issued a Yellow weather warning for rain, affecting North East England, parts of Scotland, the midlands and London.
It will come into force on Saturday, July 27 at 9am and is set to run until Sunday, July 28 at 3pm. It is thought that the worst showers will take place in the early hours of Saturday.
This follows a week of scorching temperatures up and down the country, and instances of thundery showers and lightning.
Despite the wet weather, the North East region is expected to remain mild throughout the weekend with maximums of 19°C.
If you’re still going to brave the great outdoors, you would be best packing an umbrella and raincoat.