Weather today: Met Office map shows temperatures forecast for the UK today as cold weather continues
A Met Office map shows the temperatures forecast for the UK on January 10 as recent cold weather is set to continue.
The Met Office said: “You're still going to need those thick coats over the coming days. With a brisk easterly wind setting itself back up again, it's going to be feeling very cold when stepping outside.”
The week ahead (February 10 to February 13)
Monday
Mostly dry across Northern Ireland and the north and west of Scotland with some sunshine. Cloudier and rather breezy elsewhere with patchy rain and hill snow. Feeling cold everywhere.
Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday
Remaining largely cloudy and rather cold, with an easterly breeze blowing. Patchy rain with some snow, this mainly on hills. Brighter spells in the west, but overnight frost risk here.