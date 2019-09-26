This is the weather forecast for Northumberland on Thursday, September 26

So what weather should Northumberland expect on Thursday, September 26?

By Gavin Ledwith
Thursday, 26th September 2019, 07:29 am
Updated Thursday, 26th September 2019, 07:29 am
Thanks to Andy Pringle for sharing this lovely photo of Amble Harbour with us.

Well, please do not be fooled by any early sunshine.

The skies are expected to cloud over by 9am although conditions are expected to remain dry with only a 10% chance of rain. Temperatures will reach 14 degrees Celsius.

Friday, however, is likely to bring downpours from noon with experts at the Met Office expecting the heavy variety to hit the county from around 3pm-5pm.

Temperatures are expected to reach only 12 degrees Celsius.