This is the weather forecast for Northumberland on Friday, September 20
Northumberland is set to enjoy a bright and sunny day although temperatures will start to drop as Autumn settles in.
The county was blessed with a warm start to the week although temperatures will now start to drop as we head into the weekend.
It is not expect to top 19°C on Friday, September 20, although it will remain sunny throughout the day.
The weather will remain fairly mild throughout the weekend – with it remaining sunny on Saturday – and temperatures will stay in the high teens.
Clouds will descend on Sunday and it will drop to 16°C.
The public will awake to a fairly cloudy morning although from 9am on Friday it is forecast nothing but sunshine for the rest of the day.
A spokesman for the Met Office said: “Any mist and fog patches clearing early morning to leave another fine, dry and warm day with long spells of sunshine. Becoming breezy during the evening.”