Weather forecast for the bank holiday weekend in Northumberland
After weeks of dry weather, rain is in the forecast for the bank holiday weekend.
The good news is that it won’t be a washout.
Here’s the Met Office forecast for Northumberland.
Saturday:
Cloudy with outbreaks of rain, locally heavy, clearing eastwards during the morning. Becoming drier and brighter in the afternoon. Feeling warm. Breezy. Further rain and strong winds arriving overnight. Maximum temperature 21°C.
Outlook for Sunday to Monday:
Early rain clearing to leave a mixture of sunny spells and showers Sunday. Drier and brighter Monday. Temperatures near normal.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.