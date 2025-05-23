After weeks of dry weather, rain is in the forecast for the bank holiday weekend.

The good news is that it won’t be a washout.

Here’s the Met Office forecast for Northumberland.

Saturday:

Bamburgh is sure to be a popular spot this bank holiday weekend.

Cloudy with outbreaks of rain, locally heavy, clearing eastwards during the morning. Becoming drier and brighter in the afternoon. Feeling warm. Breezy. Further rain and strong winds arriving overnight. Maximum temperature 21°C.

Outlook for Sunday to Monday:

Early rain clearing to leave a mixture of sunny spells and showers Sunday. Drier and brighter Monday. Temperatures near normal.