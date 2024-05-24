Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Heavy thundery showers are forecast over the May bank holiday weekend in Northumberland.

It may not come as a surprise given the weather over the past few days but the Met Office has now indicated the changeable pattern is set to continue.

So, if there are any plans for outdoor events such as barbecues, beach visits or a get together with family and friends it’s probably wise to be properly prepared.

Here’s what’s in store:

Friday:

Generally cloudy for much of the day with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, mainly in the north and west, gradually easing. Some limited sunny spells developing allowing showers to break out, perhaps occasionally sharp. Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Friday night:

Any remaining showers dying out this evening. Still largely cloudy at first but clear spells developing, especially in the south and east, perhaps with some isolated fog patches by dawn. Minimum temperature 8 °C.

Saturday:

Starting dry with sunny spells on Saturday. Most likely clouding over with some rain arriving later in the afternoon, although there is uncertainty in timing and extent of rain. Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday: