Flooding issues have hit parts of Northumberland after heavy rain and melting ice.

The A1068 is closed from the Hipsburn roundabout south of Lesbury, to Station Road, Warkworth due to flood water, with reports of bad flooding on roads out of Hauxley and to Shilbottle also.

The road’s closure has caused an inconvenience for many who rely on the road, including 10-year-old Robbie Taylor who had a tractor from Hauxley Farm come to his rescue and take him to Warkworth Primary School from Low Hauxley.

Motorists will need to use another route until the road is back open.

Robbie Taylor was taken to school with help from a tractor after flooding near Amble.