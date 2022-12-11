Issuing an update on Sunday, December 11, the Met Office warned the public to expect freezing temperatures and snow showers in the coming days, with a Yellow alert due to run in the region for 48 hours. As communities across the North East feel the chill, we take a closer look at the weather warning.

When is the weather warning in force and which areas are affected?

According to the Met Office forecast at time of writing, the Yellow warning for snow and ice affecting the North East will begin at 12pm on Tuesday, December 13 running until 12pm on Thursday, December 15. Public transport services could be impacted by the weather, while motorists may face delays on the region’s roads due to icy patches.

In North East England, the affected local authority areas are; Durham, Gateshead, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Newcastle upon Tyne, North Tyneside, Northumberland, Redcar and Cleveland, South Tyneside, Stockton-on-Tees and Sunderland.

What advice has been issued by the Met Office?

Forecasters have reminded drivers to pack essential items – like an ice scraper, de-icer, blankets, warm clothes, a phone charger and a torch – when travelling by car in case the cold weather leads to disruption.

Wintry showers are expected across North East England throughout the Yellow warning period, with sleet at the coast and up to 20cm of snowfall on higher ground. Meanwhile, the plummeting temperatures will lead to ice on untreated surfaces.

A Yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been issued by the Met Office.