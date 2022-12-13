Issuing an update to an earlier weather warning on Tuesday, December 13, the Met Office warned the public to expect freezing temperatures and snow showers in the coming days, with a Yellow alert now due to run in the region until midday on Friday, December 16. Let’s take a closer look at the details we have so far:

When is the weather warning in force and which areas are affected?

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Met Office forecast at time of writing, the Yellow warning for snow and ice affecting the North East will begin at 12am on Tuesday, December 13 running until 12pm on Friday, December 16. Public transport services could be impacted by the weather, while motorists may face delays on the region’s roads due to ice and snow.

In North East England, the affected local authority areas are; Durham, Gateshead, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Newcastle upon Tyne, North Tyneside, Northumberland, Redcar and Cleveland, South Tyneside, Stockton-on-Tees and Sunderland.

Public transport services across the region have been hit by the icy weather, with emergency services warning families to take precautions against the cold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What advice has been issued by the Met Office?

Forecasters have reminded drivers to pack essential items – like an ice scraper, de-icer, blankets, warm clothes, a phone charger and a torch – when travelling by car in case of disruption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Icy conditions and snow showers are expected in the coming days across the North East.

Wintry showers are expected across North East England throughout the Yellow warning period, with sleet at the coast and up to 20cm of snowfall on higher ground. Meanwhile, the plummeting temperatures will lead to ice on untreated surfaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Met Office statement said: “Wintry showers will affect many areas of northern Scotland and parts of North East England during this period. A few centimetres of snow are likely to accumulate at low levels with the potential for as much as 15 to 20cm over higher ground. In addition, ice is likely to form on untreated surfaces, mainly where some of the showers fall as sleet close to coasts.”