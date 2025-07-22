'Tornado-shaped' funnel cloud spotted in Northumberland

By Ian Smith
Published 22nd Jul 2025, 16:19 BST
A rare funnel cloud was spotted during stormy weather in Northumberland.

Edward Phillips spotted the dramatic phenomenon on a hillside near Haltwhistle on Monday afternoon.

Funnel clouds are extending, spinning fingers of cloud that reach towards the ground, but never touch it. When they do reach the ground they become a tornado.

They are formed in the same way as a tornado building around a localised area of intensely low pressure and are typically associated with the formation of cumulonimbus thunderclouds.

Related topics:Northumberland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice