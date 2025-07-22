'Tornado-shaped' funnel cloud spotted in Northumberland

A rare funnel cloud was spotted during stormy weather in Northumberland.

Edward Phillips spotted the dramatic phenomenon on a hillside near Haltwhistle on Monday afternoon.

Funnel clouds are extending, spinning fingers of cloud that reach towards the ground, but never touch it. When they do reach the ground they become a tornado.

They are formed in the same way as a tornado building around a localised area of intensely low pressure and are typically associated with the formation of cumulonimbus thunderclouds.