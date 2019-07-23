Tips to help you sleep better in hot weather.

Top tips for better sleep as North East is hit by heatwave

It’s set to be a scorcher across the North East this week, with balmy temperatures of up to 27C expected across the region.

By Debra Fox
Tuesday, 23 July, 2019, 16:46

While many of us rejoice and stock up on barbecue supplies and paddling pools, others will recoil at the prospect of the hot, stuffy nights that inevitably come with the hot, sunny days. We all know the importance of a getting a good night’s sleep to leave you refreshed and ready to tackle the day ahead. For those dreading the high-temperature nights, Mahmuda Khatun, Medical Expert at Instant eCare, has some top tips that will soothe you into a deep slumber. See if any of this lot will help you.

1. Consider moving downstairs for the night

Hot air rises, so it’s likely that a downstairs room will be a much cooler alternative to the bedroom.

2. Sleep in cotton pyjamas

... or even cold, wet socks or a damp t-shirt. The heat from your body will mean the water evaporates over the course of the night, but you’ll certainly feel more refreshed as you drift off.

3. Remove your winter bedding

Opt for lightweight, cotton blankets. Ideally, sleep with just a sheet over you.

4. Avoid big meals, especially spicy food, before bed

If you eat a heavy dish late at night, your body is more likely to stay awake longer as it tries to process it.

