Thunderstorms set to hit the North East as the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning
A yellow weather warning will be in force on Thursday as the North East is braced for heavy rain and the possibility of thunderstorms.
The warning is set to be in force from 10am on Thursday, September 9, and will last until 8pm as the region is set to be hit with a day of heavy rain.
According to forecasters, the wet weather is set to begin at around 9am and is expected to get progressively heavier as the day continues.
A Met Office spokesperson said: "Showers developing towards the south and gradually becoming widespread across the area by afternoon.
"These may be heavy and thundery at times, continuing until late evening. Less warm. Maximum temperature 21°C.”
The alert warns of spray and flooding on roads which is likely to make journey times longer, as well as delays and cancellations to bus and train services.
Forecasters says there is a small possibility of flooding in some homes and businesses with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes or hail.
The Met Office say that there is also a slight chance of power cuts across the region following possible lightning.
The North East is expected to experience lighter showers throughout the morning but forecasters are anticipating that they will get progressively heavier as the day carries on.
Despite the constant wet weather, temperatures are expected to sit around the high teens, meaning that it could feel quite humid across the region.
The rain is expected to clear as we head into the night, with the chance of more showers on Friday, September 10.