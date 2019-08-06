Thunderstorms in Northumberland: This is when heavy rain will hit across the county
It may still be mild out there – but Met Office forecasters have predicted a wet day across Northumberland with the latest weather report.
Thunderstorms are expected to hit the county and much of the North East on Tuesday, August 6 with the highest chance of storms between 2pm and 4pm.
Yellow weather warnings are in force for thunder and lightning up in Scotland – but we’re still set to see some storms.
Temperatures will stay warm with highs of 18°C throughout the afternoon and into the evening.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
As we head into Wednesday, August 7 and the rest of the week, we can expect some further bouts of sun – along with some more of the wet stuff too.
Rain is currently forecast on Wednesday, Friday, August 9 and Saturday, August 10.
The best day for heading outdoors? So far, forecasters have us signed up for a dry day on Sunday, August 11, with temperatures of 17°C.