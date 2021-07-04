The warning runs until midnight on Sunday, July 4, with forecasters saying there could be some disruption caused by the weather, with the warning extended further north into Scotland earlier this afternoon.

A spokesperson said: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.

“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.”

The North East has been told to expect thunderstorms and heavy showers in a warning from the Met Office.

