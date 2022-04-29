Three-day bank holiday weekend weather forecast for Northumberland

The outlook for the next few days is for a good deal of cloud across Northumberland and a scattering of showers, but also spells of sunshine in some places.

It might be warm enough to get the barbecue out, but you won’t need to worry about sunscreen.

Here’s a round-up for the highs and lows temperature-wise in some parts of the county:

Not quite sunbathing weather this weekend, but still nice enough to enjoy being out and about.

Alnwick, today: high of 12C, low of 5C with sunshine and cloud; Saturday: high of 15C and low of 8C, with showers and overcast skies; Sunday: high of 13C and low of 7C, dry but cloudy and Monday: high of 14C and low of 7C, dry and overcast.

Berwick, today: high of 10C, low of 7C, sunshine and patchy cloud; Saturday: high of 15C and low of 8C, with showers and some cloud; Sunday: high of 12C and low of 7C, cloudy but dry; Monday: high of 14C and low of 8C, grey clouds but staying dry.

Blyth, today: high of 10C and low of 9C, sunny for most of the day; Saturday: high of 15C and low of 9C, cloudy; Sunday: high of 13C and low of 7C, cloudy; Monday: high of 15C and low of 9C, overcast.

Morpeth, today: high of 12C and low of 7C, sunny; Saturday: high of 16C and low of 9C, overcast skies; Sunday: high of 13C and low of 7C, cloudy; Monday: high of 15C and low of 9C, cloudy.

The Met Office’s deputy chief meteorologist, David Oliver, said: “It is a different mix of weather this bank holiday weekend after what has been a largely settled week for the UK.

“The high pressure that has been dominating the UK in recent days will move away to the south, allowing a low-pressure system to move in from the north west. This will bring with it some more unsettled weather with showers or some longer spells of rain across the north on Saturday, and then southern areas on Sunday.

“A good deal of dry weather is expected on Monday with most areas only seeing some isolated showers and mild temperatures, widely in the mid-teens.”