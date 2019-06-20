This is when lightning will hit Northumberland as Met Office issues thunderstorm warning
Families are being warned to prepare for torrential rain in Northumberland as Met Office forecasters issue a thunderstorm alert.
A Yellow warning for thunderstorms on Sunday, June 23 and Monday, June 24 has been set by the Met Office – with an additional warning for possible flooding and disruption to travel across the North East and much of the country.
Forecast for parts of Northumberland on Sunday and Monday currently predicts temperatures between 12°C and 15°C on both days.
The heaviest showers are currently expected between 7am and 10am on Monday.
Yellow warnings can be issued to cover a range of weather situations.
The forecasters added: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.”