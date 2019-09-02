This is when it will rain in Northumberland this week
The morning will start with sunny intervals which will turn into clouds in the afternoon with a chance of rain from midday.
Temperatures have dropped again in Northumberland as highs aren’t expected to top 15°C in the town on Monday, September 2.
There’s also a chance of rain at 1pm and then again between 4pm and 6pm. It will then remain cloudy and overcast for the remainder of the day.
A Met Office spokesman said: “It will be a dry and bright start across the region, but thickening cloud and outbreaks of rain will spread from the west this morning. Some heavier bursts likely on the hills, where it will become windy.”
It will stay cloudy with spells of rain throughout the week and it isn’t forecast to get any hotter than 18°C – which is expected on Tuesday, September 3.
Rain is forecast for Wednesday and Friday but should hold off on Tuesday and Thursday.