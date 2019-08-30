This is when it will rain in Northumberland at the weekend
Rain will arrive in Northumberland on Friday, August 30, but will it last all weekend?
There will be light rain throughout the day changing to cloud by early evening.
Saturday will stay predominately dry with a chance of rain at midday but showers are forecast throughout tmost of he day on Sunday, September 1.
And the first day of September will also bring much cooler temperatures than Northumberland has enjoyed in recent weeks.
So what is the forecast like on Friday?
The Met Office predicts temperatures could reach 18°C in Northumberland and there will be light showers of rain throughout the day.
What’s the forecast for Saturday?
The morning will start cloudy changing to sunny intervals by the afternoon with a chance of rain at midday. Highs of 18°C.
What’s the forecast for Sunday?
A sunny start to the morning changing to light showers by lunchtime which will become heavy. High temperatures aren’t expected to exceed 15°C.