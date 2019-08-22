This is when it is likely to rain in Northumberland on Thursday, August 22
Northumberland woke to a dull but mainly dry Thursday morning.
By Gavin Ledwith
Thursday, 22 August, 2019, 07:22
But will it stay that way?
Experts at the Met Office estimate that conditions will begin to brighten up from around 11am with rainfall likely around 3pm for around an hour.
Conditions will remain cloudy after that with temperatures likely to peak at 19 degrees Celsius.
Friday is expected to be sunny with highs of 22 degrees Celsius with the weekend likely to be largely cloudy with sunny intervals.