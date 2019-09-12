This is when it is expected to rain in Northumberland on Thursday, September 12
So will Northumberland be sharing in the Indian summer supposedly hitting the country later this week?
Thursday, 12 September, 2019, 06:00
Not alas on Thursday, September 12, if experts at the Met Office are correct.
The day will be mainly cloudy across the county with slight rainfall also expected between 3pm-5pm before sunshine belatedly appears between 5pm-7pm.
Temperatures will peak at 16 degrees Celsius with conditions improving on Friday when there will be extended sunny periods.
Conditions are likely to be dull on Saturday with rain returning on Sunday.