This is how long the sunny weather will last in Northumberland on Monday
Northumberland woke up to another sunny day on Monday morning.
By Gavin Ledwith
Monday, 08 July, 2019, 07:28
But how long will the good weather last?
According to experts at the Met Office, conditions will cloud over mid morning before the sunshine returns early afternoon until around 5pm.
Temperatures are likely to reach highs of 17 degrees Celsius.
By Tuesday, however, rainfall will return with heavy downfalls expected around 7am and 9am.
Showers and sunshine are forecast for Wednesday before the rain thankfully disappears on Thursday with sunny weather expected until Saturday.