This is how long the sun will last in Northumberland following the hottesy August Bank Holiday weekend
Northumberland has had a scorcher of a Bank Holiday weekend with it being recorded as the hottest ever in August but how long will the sun last?
The weather has been amazing over the last few days and the Met Office has said that this could be the hottest Bank Holiday weekend in August to date.
The Met Office recorded the highest temperature on Sunday, August 26 was 33.3°C, at Heathrow. The previous best August Bank Holiday temperatures were 31.5°C also at Heathrow in 2001.
Northumberland has had some very hot days over the Bank Holiday weekend with temperatures in the high 20s.
Bank Holiday Monday saw highs of 21°C and lows of 13°C to top off what has been a great long-weekend.
Will sun continue on Tuesday, August 27?
Sunny intervals with highs of 20°C are predicted throughout the day. Rain is not set to arrive until later in the evening with a 40% chance at 10pm.
Will there be showers on Wednesday, August 28?
Wednesday will be a cloudy day with highs of 19°C. A 60% chance of light rain is likely at 7am and 10am followed by cloud throughout the rest of the day.
Thursday, August 29 is looking to be a better day
While highs will reach 18°C, it should be an overall sunny day with some cloud and a possible chance of escaping rain.
Friday, August 30 will see more cloud
There will be highs of 19°C with cloud but no rain is forecast.