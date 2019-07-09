This is how long the rain will last in Northumberland on Tuesday
Northumberland woke to a gloomy morning on Tuesday.
By Gavin Ledwith
Tuesday, 09 July, 2019, 06:29
But how long will the dismal weather last across the county on July 9?
Weather experts at the Met Office predict that it is likely to rain virtually all day with the heaviest spells expected around 7am and 1pm.
Light rain with the occasional sunny interval is the forecast for Wednesday with similar conditions forecast for Thursday – with even the odd rumble of thunder possible around 4pm.