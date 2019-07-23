Lanzarote, one of the Canary islands off the coast of West Africa administered by Spain, is known for its year-round warm weather, beaches and volcanic landscape. Holiday makers will only reach the same temperature as the north east. They are expecting around 27°C.

The North East is hotter than Tenerife and these nine other holiday destinations today

The region has been hit some of the best weather this year so far, and the north east is officially hotter than some places you could never guess.

By James Barker
Tuesday, 23 July, 2019, 13:47

Weather forecasters have been predicting the north east will see the hottest temperatures so far, with temperatures of up to 27 degrees in some parts. Good news for anyone who can not get away for a few days, because it turns out that the north east is hotter than some exotic destinations. Here are some popular holiday destinations which are expecting either the same, or lower temperatures than here in the North East.

1. Tenerife

Tenerife is the largest of Spain’s Canary Islands, off West Africa. They are expecting temperatures around 27°C.

2. Mexico

Mexico is a country between the U.S. and Central America that's known for its Pacific and Gulf of Mexico beaches and its diverse landscape of mountains, deserts and jungles. Today they are only experiencing temperatures of 23°C

3. Sydney

Sydney, capital of New South Wales and one of Australia's largest cities, is best known for its harbour front Sydney Opera House, with a distinctive sail-like design. They maybe having their version of winter over there, but they are still expecting an impressive 19°C.

4. Rio de Janeiro

Rio de Janeiro is a huge seaside city in Brazil, famed for its Copacabana, and Ipanema beach. Even their exotic location can offer the same temperature than the north east, today they will reach a high of 27°C.

