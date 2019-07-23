The North East is hotter than Tenerife and these nine other holiday destinations today
The region has been hit some of the best weather this year so far, and the north east is officially hotter than some places you could never guess.
By James Barker
Tuesday, 23 July, 2019, 13:47
Weather forecasters have been predicting the north east will see the hottest temperatures so far, with temperatures of up to 27 degrees in some parts. Good news for anyone who can not get away for a few days, because it turns out that the north east is hotter than some exotic destinations. Here are some popular holiday destinations which are expecting either the same, or lower temperatures than here in the North East.