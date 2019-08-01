Sunshine, showers, hail and thunder: Be prepared for a mix of weather in Northumberland
Northumberland can expect a range of conditions during the day ahead as heavy rain makes way for changeable weather.
The Met Office has issued a forecast for Thursday, August 1, which covers a range of conditions for the North East.
It predicts the day will largely be made up of sunshine and showers throughout the day.
Early mist, low cloud and hill fog will clear, leaving sunny intervals for many places.
There will be scattered showers, some becoming locally heavy with a chance of hail and thunder, although these will mainly be across the Pennines this afternoon.
It is expected to be cooler along the coast, with a maximum temperature 22 °C forecast.
Tonight, it will become mostly dry as the locally heavy showers fade away, leaving areas of cloud but some clear intervals.
However, a few showers may arrive across eastern areas, especially the coast.
The minimum temperature will be 14 °C.
Ahead to tomorrow, the Met Office says there will be patchy cloud and sunny intervals but also some scattered showers.
These are most likely in the afternoon, and will be lighter than previous days.
The highest temperatures will be away from the coast and are likely to hit 22 °C.
The outlook for Saturday to Monday suggests on Saturday there will be isolated showers with sunny spells and a low risk of thunder into Monday.
The temperatures are expected to be generally normal to warm, with light winds.