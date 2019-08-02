Sunshine and showers set for Northumberland as the weekend brings risk of heavy rain
Sunny spells and isolated showers are expected throughout today, with the Met Office predicting it will get wetter as the weekend comes to a close.
Forecasters say the North East will see a cloudy start to Friday, August 2, especially towards the coast,
There will be some showers, with clear spells further west, but sunny spells are likely to develop widely through the morning.
There’s a suggestion the rain could become heavy in the west by the afternoon, but it is likely to be the brightest and driest between 4pm and 8pm.
The maximum temperature will be 20 °C, with sunset expected at 9.10pm.
Tonight, the showers will soon tail off, out leaving a dry evening.
Cloud will develop overnight, with some hill fog possible over the Pennines by dawn.
The minimum temperature will be 14 °C.
Tomorrow, Saturday, August 3, the region will see early fog lift and cloud breaking, leaving a mainly dry day with sunny spells.
Isolated showers are possible during the afternoon, especially over the Pennines where some could turn locally heavy.
The maximum temperature will be 21 °C.
Head to Sunday through to Tuesday, the forecasters say sunshine and occasional showers can be expected on Sunday, occasionally heavy with a risk of hail and thunder.
Further heavy showers will fall on Monday and Tuesday with a chance of thunder, but the temperature will still be warm and is expected to be around 20 °C