Sunshine and showers on the cards as the weather promises a mixed bag for Northumberland
Northumberland is set for mixed weather today.
The Met Office forecast for the region for Wednesday, September 11, says cloud and rain will clear, allowing sunny spells as well as the odd shower.
Winds will generally ease through the evening.
Temperatures will get as high as 18C and sunscreen is still in order if you’re out all day.
Rain will spread quickly east tomorrow before clearing by evening.
Friday and Saturday will be mainly dry, with widespread sunshine.
6am: Heavy showers. Maximum 15C.
7am: Heavy showers. Maximum 15C.
8am: Cloudy. Maximum 15C.
9am: Sunny. Maximum 15C.
10am: Sunny. Maximum 15C.
11am: Sunny intervals. Maximum 15C.
Noon: Sunny intervals. Maximum 16C.
1pm: Cloudy. Maximum 17C.
2pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 16C.
3pm: Sunny. Maximum 17C.
4pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 16C.
5pm: Cloudy. Maximum 16C.
6pm: Sunny. Maximum 16C.
7pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 14C.
8pm: Cloudy. Maximum 14C.
9pm: Cloudy. Maximum 13C.
10pm: Cloudy. Maximum 12C.
11pm: Light rain. Maximum 12C.