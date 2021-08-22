Sunshine and clouds - what the weather has in store for Northumberland as we head for the Bank Holiday weekend

The Met Office forecast for the North East says today, Sunday, August 22, will see cloud cover break as the afternoon progresses, with light winds and a maximum temperature of 20C.

Remaining showers will slowly die this evening, out to leave a dry second half of the night, with developing clear spells perhaps allowing a few fog patches to form inland and a minimum temperature of 8°C.

Monday, August 23 will start cloudy but brighten up, with decent warm sunny spells developing more widely into the afternoon, though it will perhaps become cloudier in coastal districts later.

Northumberland can expect some sunshine throughout this week.

The weather will remain mainly fine from Tuesday to Thursday (August 24-26), with light onshore winds perhaps giving some cloudy mornings, then sunny spells breaking through.

Thursday will be generally cloudier with a little rain possible.

The last week of the month is likely to be dominated by high pressure, bringing fine and settled weather to the UK.

These settled conditions are likely to persist through much of this period, while winds will be light to moderate for most, with breezier conditions towards the edge of the high pressure in the far south of the region, where it may feel cooler.

Hour-by-hour forecast.

Time, weather, temperature (feeling like).

Sunday

2pm: Overcast, 17C (17C)

3pm: Overcast, 17C (17C)

4pm: Overcast, 17C (16C)

5pm: Overcast, 16C (16C)

6pm: Cloudy 16C (16C)

7pm: Cloudy 16C (16C)

8pm: Cloudy 15C (16C)

9pm: Cloudy 15C (16C)

10pm: Cloudy 15C (16C)

11pm: Cloudy 14C (15C)

Monday

7am: Cloudy 14C (14C)

8am: Sunny intervals 15C (15C)

9am: Cloudy 16C (15C)

10am: Sunny intervals 16C (16C)

11am: Sunny 17C (17C)

Noon: Sunny intervals 17C (17C)

1pm: Sunny intervals 18C (17C)

2pm: Sunny intervals 18C (17C)

3pm: Cloudy 18C (17C)

4pm: Cloudy 18C (17C)

5pm: Broken cloud intervals 17C (16C)

6pm: Broken cloud 17C (16C)

7pm: Broken cloud 16C (16C)

8pm: Broken cloud 15C (15C)

9pm: Broken cloud 14C (14C)

10pm: Cloudy 13C (13C)

11pm: Cloudy 13C (13C)

Tuesday

7am: Cloudy 13C (14C)

10am: Cloudy 17C (18C)

1pm: Cloudy 19C (18C)

4pm: Cloudy 18C (18C)

7pm: Cloudy 17C (17C)

10pm: Cloudy 14C (14C)