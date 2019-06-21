Sunny spells and storm warnings: What's the weather like in Northumberland this weekend?
If you’re out and about across Northumberland this weekend, you’re in with a chance of seeing some sunshine.
Met Office forecasters are predicting mild temperatures for much of the North East across Friday, June 21, Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23 – but don’t get too comfortable.
While we can enjoy some sunny spells on Saturday, it’s all change after that with a Yellow warning for thunderstorms coming into force on Sunday.
The warning, which covers the wider North East and much of the country, advises that the region could see torrential rain, thunder, lightning and possible flooding from Sunday afternoon through to Monday.
Temperatures will be around 13°C to 16°C across the weekend, turning even warmer – 18°C – as the storms hit.